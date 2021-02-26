 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AZ Minimum Wage: $12.15
View Comments

Letter: AZ Minimum Wage: $12.15

  • Comments

Many people have written to complain about the (not immediate) proposed minimum wage increase to $15/hour. Arizona's minimum wage is $12.15/hour for most workers. The Federal minimum wage would increment to $1.50 in 2021, incrementing $1.50/hour each year until reaching $15.00/hour in 2025. July 24,2009 the minimum was increased to $7.25/hour. Eventually increasing the minimum wage by $7.75/hour does not double all factors of production. Generally total cost is: labor 20%, material 40% and overhead 40%. Total cost is generally 80%-98% of Gross Income for mature businesses. I believe $12.00/hour is adequate but if the minimum isn't raised again until 2035, is $15.00 that bad? Let the ambitious entrepreneur figure out how to get blood out of a turnip.

JAMES ABELS

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 24
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 24

  • Updated

LETTERS: Did Reid Park Zoo announce its plans for expansion in a clear enough fashion for the public to understand what was at stake? Two letter writers have two very different views on that and more!

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25

  • Updated

LETTERS: A handful of letter writers react angrily to proposed legislation by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature. See what they have to say about that issue and more in today's edition of Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas Prices

  • Updated

I'm sure everyone is aware of the rapidly increase of gasoline prices. While I firmly believe that we need to do as much as possible to reduce…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News