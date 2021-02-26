Letter: AZ Minimum Wage: $12.15

Many people have written to complain about the (not immediate) proposed minimum wage increase to $15/hour. Arizona's minimum wage is $12.15/hour for most workers. The Federal minimum wage would increment to $1.50 in 2021, incrementing $1.50/hour each year until reaching $15.00/hour in 2025. July 24,2009 the minimum was increased to $7.25/hour. Eventually increasing the minimum wage by $7.75/hour does not double all factors of production. Generally total cost is: labor 20%, material 40% and overhead 40%. Total cost is generally 80%-98% of Gross Income for mature businesses. I believe $12.00/hour is adequate but if the minimum isn't raised again until 2035, is $15.00 that bad? Let the ambitious entrepreneur figure out how to get blood out of a turnip.
JAMES ABELS
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.