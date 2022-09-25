Letter: AZ Senate candidates

RE: Sept. 21 commentary “Despite his numerous flaws, Masters is the best candidate.”
What a crazy opinion piece. First Masters is the best candidate, then the last line is “However, if Masters will not commit to accepting this November’s election results, forget it, I withdraw my support.”
Masters has already shown he’ll flip-flop on his stances depending on who his audience is. He flat out lied about his previous position on abortion. He cannot be trusted. And if the writer thinks Mark Kelly is a puppet for Biden, he should know that Blake Masters is nothing but a bought and paid for shill for Peter Thiel.
No thanks, I will vote for Mark Kelly…and democracy.
Mary Jordison
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.