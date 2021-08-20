 Skip to main content
Letter: B.S. (Basement) Biden- RESIGN!
Letter: B.S. (Basement) Biden- RESIGN!

B.S. (Basement) BIDEN needs to RESIGN or be IMPEACHED Immediately. He blames everyone for the Afghan travesty AND the Southern Border travesty. He takes NO responsibility for allowing all the ILLEGAL IMMIIGRANTS including ones that carry COVID. B.S. BIDEn doesn’t even require them to be tested for COVID. Isn’t the FIRST responsibility of OUR President to protect the Citizen’s of the U.S.? Wether you are a Democrat or a Republican you should DEMAND this action.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

