Letter: Baby Formula Crisis the cost of Capitalism

The free market is what produces supply chain breakdowns by promoting profit taking, discouraging investment in safety, and understaffing regulators so that bad actors can take over a market. From the societal point of view, no critical industry should be allowed to operate with a potential single point of failure. Military systems are more exoensive because they are redundant . Safety requires redundancy. From a balance sheet perspective, money spent on a crisis that dos not happen is money wasted. An economy run primarily for profit has more pain and suffering than one run primarliy for the general welfare. Protecting the vulnerabke is a social thiing, a socialist thing, a collective thing, a commonwealth thiing. Our "conservative" ideology opposes conservation and demands return to the past. This is reactionary, not conservative. It is insane.. Several original colonies were founded as Commonwealths. That is the only past to go back to.