Letter: Baby formula shortage

I sometimes have to wonder if opinion writers read the Daily Star. For instance, the writer who accused Biden of causing the baby formula crisis somehow missed these published reports:

Biden met with executives from Gerber and Reckitt on how they could increase production and how his administration could help address the nationwide baby formula shortage.

Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supplies from overseas.

When he learned that commercial flights were unavailable, Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for “Operation Fly Formula.”

More than half a million bottles of formula arrived within days with the promise that more is on the way. In the meantime, parents were advised to check their community food banks and doctor’s offices for supplemental supplies.

Biden’s response to the recall of contaminated formula produced by America’s single largest manufacturer was precise, timely, and multifaceted. He has my heartfelt thanks.

Kay Schriner

Northwest side

