Letter: Baby Formula Shortage

I am confused about what is being explained as the cause for the baby formula shortage. Supply chain issues have been reported as a large part of the issue. However, soda, chips and other junk foods don't seem to be experiencing the same supply chain issues. In fact, they are taking up larger footprints in the grocery stores than they did before the supply chain issues started. Are we supposed to believe that trucks can't deliver baby formula, but there are trucks to deliver Coca Cola? The next reason provided is that an Abott manufacturing facility had a recall of baby formula. Are we to believe that the American baby formula industry is run so close to the vest that an issue in a single facility causes a shortage of this magnitude for the entire country? And if the answer to that is yes, how has this been allowed to happen? If "Investigative Reporting" existed in today's media, I would think this would be a story they might consider.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

