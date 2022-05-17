Letter: Baby Formula

The inept Biden administration has once again lived up to its "America Last" reputation - this time it's in the form of allowing a baby formula shortage, which has created horror for parents who rely on the nutrient-filled substance to feed their infants. The fact is, there is no greater evil than putting our most helpless humans in a potentially desperate situation. Ignorantly telling mothers to breastfeed is a non-solution. Many babies have special dietary needs or cannot be breastfed for other reasons. Billions of U.S. dollars should have never been approved for Ukraine in the face of our baby food shortage at home. The Biden administration should be held fully accountable for its incompetence and laissez-fair attitude towards more serious matters in the United States. Every American should be questioning the repeated, nefarious actions of this president.