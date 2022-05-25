 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Baby Formula

  • Comments

As an 80 yr old "Carnation Baby", I can recommend the homemade formula. My mother was unable to breastfeed when she went to work at Precision Casting in Cleveland during WWII. There was no such thing as "nursing stations" in those days. So, I was fed the Carnation formula, which is: 12 oz evaporated milk, 18 oz boiled water and 2 T corn syrup. This and other formulas can be googled online. It must have been good for me because I have outlived my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, who died at earlier ages.

Sandi Bunker

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: USA, third world Country?

Watching the News unfold before our very eyes, it is undeniable that the current Administration is deliberately destroying the USA. For eight …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News