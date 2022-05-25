Letter: Baby Formula

As an 80 yr old "Carnation Baby", I can recommend the homemade formula. My mother was unable to breastfeed when she went to work at Precision Casting in Cleveland during WWII. There was no such thing as "nursing stations" in those days. So, I was fed the Carnation formula, which is: 12 oz evaporated milk, 18 oz boiled water and 2 T corn syrup. This and other formulas can be googled online. It must have been good for me because I have outlived my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, who died at earlier ages.