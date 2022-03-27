 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Baby Huey
Letter: Baby Huey

  • Comments

If history is any indication, the Republican Party will continue to fight all social programs, whether it is for improvement of roads and bridges, or for money to aid the less fortunate; the elderly, the minorities, or health care for every citizen.

They fought the Social Security Act in the 1930’s, Medicare in the 1960’s, and a host of infrastructure bills whenever they came up. It is their nature to be curmudgeons toward anything not benefiting the wealthy and white. They also would not mind an autocrat as President, and have been using every dirty trick to elect others of their own ilk so as to insure it happening.

Then, in 2016, they got the perfect candidate, Donald Trump, a big stupid phony. He is a liar and a cheat, and everything the Republican Party admires in a leader. He doesn’t know anything and that is just fine with the Republicans. They have their Baby Huey.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

