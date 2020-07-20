Letter: Back to School

Our National leadership is requesting schools open up. Ideally, we all want the schools to reopen. Betsy DeVos was President Trumps' spokesperson for back to school. No guidelines were recommended whether CDC or otherwise. Just a vague reference that some schools have figured it out. Her Basic message was, we are a can do society. Oh and by the way, if they don't the President is going to withhold funds. The decision is a parental one for their child's well-being during a spiking Pandemic. Now, the advantages of masks and social distancing has a new cause, our children's education.
Larry Cohen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
