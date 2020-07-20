Letter: Back to School
View Comments

Letter: Back to School

Our National leadership is requesting schools open up. Ideally, we all want the schools to reopen. Betsy DeVos was President Trumps' spokesperson for back to school. No guidelines were recommended whether CDC or otherwise. Just a vague reference that some schools have figured it out. Her Basic message was, we are a can do society. Oh and by the way, if they don't the President is going to withhold funds. The decision is a parental one for their child's well-being during a spiking Pandemic. Now, the advantages of masks and social distancing has a new cause, our children's education.

Larry Cohen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News