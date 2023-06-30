It seems the premise of the letter "Don't beg for trouble" is that LGBTQs should fade into the woodwork. The letter suggests "doing your own thing in daily life without drama". Just maybe, the long history of ostracization, discrimination, hate and violence towards LGBTQs has created a desire for some to "put it out there". Somehow loud displays and theatrics are ok for heterosexuals - think Superbowl half time, St. Patrick's Day, Mardi Gras, Trump rallies and other over the top events. Reading the letter, I got the feeling that LGBTQs, even if friends and family, are still "the other". "We've come to love and accept them". (It wasn't unconditional from the get-go). "They have proven to be intelligent, creative and productive citizens". (They had to prove it!) And, they have to "win us over" by not being flamboyant and in-your-face -"Being obnoxious creates few supporters" (unless you are Donald Trump). The overall message - LGBTQs, be grateful - you are finally gaining some acceptance, so behave yourselves!