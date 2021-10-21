Letter: Backlog at Ports

Because of the loss of American jobs to Asia and in particular China, we have lost our ability to function as a viable entity. So much is produced outside of America that any hiccup can cause problems. These jobs have been lost regardless of which party is in power over the past 60+years
The answer is to copy China. They make it easy to promote industry by subsidizing. Our private industries cannot compete. We did it to win WWII and still do for defense. Just declare a product of national importance and find the way to subsidize. Start with drugs and medical products.
It took 60 years to get to where we are now. It will take decades to reverse but if we don’t start we will continue to lose our worldwide status.. We are on a death spiral. It may be too late already to reverse
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.