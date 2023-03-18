I read Paul McCreary’s article and agree that bad behavior is often ignored and it only serves to get worse or more often as time goes by. For instance there was Bill Clinton’s dalliances especially with young women like Monica Lewinsky. And then there is his multiple trips to Jeffery Epstein’s island. Then there was Joe Biden’s holding hostage $1B for Ukraine pending the firing of the AG. Now there is alleged pay to play with China. And of course there are his tall tales (one might call them lies) like his epiphany on gay marriage or the murder of 5 policemen on Jan 6. And his childhood roots a Puerto Rican, African American, Chinese , etc I pick on Biden but politicians, celebrities, ultra wealthy all exhibit these traits in public, primarily because there is no repercussion for bad behavior