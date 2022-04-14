Letter: Bad Choices?

Exemptions: Those who drive trucks for landscaping jobs. Those who drive vans equipped to carry wheelchairs. Those who drive cars with large families. Those who regularly need to haul large amount of anything around town.

Those not exempt: One person driving a truck to pick up a coffee. Someone regularly driving a van or SUV with no passengers. Someone regularly driving a large vehicle around town hauling nothing more than their purse or a fanny pack.

We frequently hear of people making bad choices: The homeless, the person with a substance abuse addiction, or someone who needs to use a food bank.

So what about the choice of the kind of vehicle to drive and the resulting gas costs? Bad choices?

Fran McNeely

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

