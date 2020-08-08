Letter: Bad foreign policy makes enemies stronger

From the beginning of this administration, the US faced much troubles in its relationship with other countries. The China–US trade war was an ongoing economic conflict that manufacturers and farmers struggled because of tariffs, and there are signs that damage is spreading to other sectors of the economy.
Given the hostile relationship between two countries, China is not going to be constrained by the US sanctions on Iran. Beijing is ready to do business with Iran on many levels. It is quite clear that China has concluded its interests necessitate a significant agreement and partnership with Iran.
On the Iran side, when the US withdrew from JCPOA, there was no options left for Iran to do this deal. However, the ability to get a deal with what could be the world’s next super power, will strengthen Iran in terms of economy and military.
This China-Iran deal registered a defeat for the United Stated. Foreign policy under this administration allowed America’s two geopolitical rivals to become stronger.
Sheri Wilkinson
Downtown
