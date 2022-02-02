Letter: Bad Judge

I’m a bit confused about why so many unqualified people are weighing in on the Covid Pandemic. When a Law Judge compares diabetics eating sugar to a contagious disease and says that mandating vaccines would open the door to government control of diet I have to take exception. It should be clear that an infectious disease can pass directly from person to another and kill that person, but diabetes isn’t infectious. Suicide may be ill advised but shouldn’t be illegal, so if someone want to eat themselves to death then I don’t think it’s our place to make laws stopping them, forcing contractors to get vaccinated so they don’t infect veterans or other members of the US Government should be acceptable and frankly I think the judge that made this ruling should be ashamed of themselves for using such a lame excuse to justify a blatant ideological attack.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.