Letter: Bad Voting Advice from USPS

Ignore the advice on the postcard you just received from the US Postal Service regarding mail-in ballots. Postmaster General Dejoy refused to allow state election officials to review the USPS voters' "checklist" before mailing it out. Among the items on the checklist is a recommendation to request a mail-in ballot at least 15 days before election day and to post it 7 days before. Waiting that long would be insane, especially this year. Instead, request your mail-in ballot NOW and send it in as soon as you get it. The USPS advice is clearly designed to suppress the vote, which would aid Trump. I am looking forward to the day, coming soon, when government agencies (USPS, CDC, DOJ, etc.) regain their nonpartisan status, and serve the people instead of our would-be dictator.
Donald Reese
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
