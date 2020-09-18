 Skip to main content
Letter: Baffled
Disappointed and Baffled best describes my feelings toward the upcoming presidential election. Disappointed that close to 50 percent of the voting population will still vote for Trump, and thoroughly baffled at their reasoning. When I ask Trump supporters, I get a similar answer, “it’s what he has done for the country." When I ask for specifics they get fuzzy and non-specific. When I list the bad things he has said and done, and the bad people he has had around him, and the lies he has told, they just get mad. When I question his character based on what he says and does they seem to not care. If you don’t care about the mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual, then I’m sorry to say, you have no character. I will remain baffled until hopefully, the election proves me wrong.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

