Letter: Bail Outs and Bungling

Ok, Trump bails out Wall Street? Bailing out Wall Street, i.e., large corps and airlines (one of which wants to charge us $39 one way to guarantee an empty middle seat)? We would not be in this fix with out Trump's super bungling of the coronavirus epidemic. Wasn't our economy "great" before the epidemic? Under Trump's lack of leadership, The United States has become less strong, less healthy and less rich with the exception of the top one percent.
I will not forget and will vote him out come November.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!