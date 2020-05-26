Letter: Bailing Out State Budgets
Letter: Bailing Out State Budgets

The National Governors Association has demanded the federal government bail out their state budgets without regard to their reason for their fiscal situation—i.e. the extra cost of COVID-19 or historical fiscal mismanagement. Providing funds for COVID-19 costs are legitimate but bailing out state economic negligence is indefensible. We ask our Senators Sinema and McSally along with the entire AZ legislative team to oppose any bailout of states not limited to costs associated with COVID-19. Governors have the responsibility to manage their states responsibly and effectively.

Jack Tirrell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

