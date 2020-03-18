Letter: bailouts
Letter: bailouts

Seriously! The Fed wants to run up the national debt on bailing out airline and cruise ship tourism! They don’t want to make housing and healthcare affordable. They want to make the whole society so vulnerable that a virus can bring the economy to a halt. Remember the lesson of the banksters “crisis”, capitalism is all about survival of the fittest. The fossil fuel tourism industry is just as dangerous as COVID19, let it go.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

