As a Second Amendment supporter, I was nonetheless surprised by Steven Baker's guest opinion regarding the "gun show loophole". He totally misses several points. While it's nice Mr. Baker gets the buyer's legal address and age and makes nice receipts when he sells a gun, how does any of that prevent a convicted felon , "certified" mentally ill person or a domestic violence type who shouldn't have a gun from getting one from Mr. Baker? Mr. Baker's argument that no one can give the name of a person or persons whose lives have been saved by background checks was downright weird. When the difference between anonymity and notoriety is the bullet not fired that would cause injury or death, what more need be said? So, I say to Mr. Baker, the Second Amendment deserves better than you offered up.
Michael Price
Midtown
