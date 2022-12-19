Letter: Bakery or Web Designer choices

The Supreme Court is hearing a case where a web designer refused to provide service to a possible client. The entire issue is about the desires or demands of the possible client without considering the rights of the service provider. The problem is simple, every possible client has a myriad of possible providers to choice from and instead of walking away and finding another provider, the possible client decided to make this a case for the Supreme Court. The underlying issue is the decision of the service provider to not perform a service that would contradict the beliefs of the provider. Just as the possible client has a right to choose a provider, doesn't the provider have a choice as to whether the service will violate the rights of the provider? This is the part that seems to get lost in the discussion, the demand of the possible client to trample the rights of the provider, find someone that wants to work with you and be happy.