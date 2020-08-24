 Skip to main content
Letter: Ballots and Bulk Mail
Concerned your ballot for the November election could be delayed or not delivered because of its designation as “bulk mail”? Simple solution. Place a first class stamp ($0.55) on the envelope. Since first class mail is also being delayed, the stamp won’t guarantee the ballot will arrive on time, but it will guarantee it will not be destroyed as bulk mail. The remedy for “late” is to vote and mail the ballot (with a stamp) or take it to a sanctioned drop box just as soon as you receive it.

Linda Phillips

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

