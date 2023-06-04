“We just did a bill in Florida. We’re not allowing the pronouns."--Ron DeSantis, governor & future presidential candidate

I'm a former English teacher, and all too often my students muttered "Grammar Nazi" when I returned their essays, which looked like they were hemorrhaging because of the red ink from my corrections. But if pronouns are banned, then suddenly the common error of pronoun disagreement disappears!

But why stop there? I'm calling for the outright ban of dangling participles, comma splices, and confusion of there/their/they're. And don't get me started on sentence fragments! Or the abomination of passive voice used by writers! Ban them all!

As DeSantis has shown in Florida, the simplest solutions are the best solutions: Don't like how some people use pronouns? Ban them! Don't like books? Ban them! Don't like Disney? Ban it!

Don't like freedom? Ban it!

Jim McWilliams

Midtown