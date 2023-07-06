As a retired teacher of Multicultural Perspectives at Pima Community College I consider the Supreme Court's recent ban on considering race in college admissions as disingenuous at best and at worst favoring segregation. Make no mistake. It is of a piece with the Supremes’ decision in Shelby County vs Holder, which gutted the Voting Rights Act. The intent is to make it harder for people of color to get into college (which rising tuition is already doing). The arguments to the contrary come from conservative (that’s the nicer word) Republican appointees to the court. The tip-off that the ban is intended to maintain segregation is that the Supremes exempted military academies and legacy admissions at universities, thus leaving intact two crucial sources of the White -and wealthy- ruling class (for legacy admissions being overwhelmingly White and wealthy, see the article by Collin Binkley, AP, "Activists challenge legacy policies," AZ Daily Star, 4 July 2023).