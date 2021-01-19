 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Banana Republicans and Orange Julius Caesar
View Comments

Letter: Banana Republicans and Orange Julius Caesar

I have had the privilege of ministering to our nation's heroes for the better part of my adult life as a United States Air Force Chaplain and then as a Veterans Administration Chaplain. I call those Republicans who side with lies about our election Banana Republicans because they are cowards. They hid from the very people they encouraged to riot by their rhetoric about a fraudulent election--a lie, plain and simple. The Banana Republican in Charge did not charge the "enemy" with his followers. I call him Orange Julius Caesar because he acts like a two bit dictator from a third world country. He is both orange and yellow. This is America. We use to be a superpower. Orange Julius Caesar has blood on his hands. Those who did not impeach him the first time have blood on their hands because they did not stop him when the opportunity was presented to them on a silver platter.

Melvin Brinkley

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News