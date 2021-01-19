Letter: Banana Republicans and Orange Julius Caesar

I have had the privilege of ministering to our nation's heroes for the better part of my adult life as a United States Air Force Chaplain and then as a Veterans Administration Chaplain. I call those Republicans who side with lies about our election Banana Republicans because they are cowards. They hid from the very people they encouraged to riot by their rhetoric about a fraudulent election--a lie, plain and simple. The Banana Republican in Charge did not charge the "enemy" with his followers. I call him Orange Julius Caesar because he acts like a two bit dictator from a third world country. He is both orange and yellow. This is America. We use to be a superpower. Orange Julius Caesar has blood on his hands. Those who did not impeach him the first time have blood on their hands because they did not stop him when the opportunity was presented to them on a silver platter.
Melvin Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.