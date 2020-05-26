Letter: Bananna Republicans
Letter: Bananna Republicans

They have come and gone in this country. There was Father Coughlin, Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh, Joe McCarthy, and George Wallace. All had many, many, followers.

The old version was book burnings. Now it's the new so called fake news tirades, alternative facts, and destroying public education. Same race baiting, scapegoating, now leading parents in lines to the right and children to the left in the new camps. Night time raids and round ups of suspects. Eugenics based public health policies against the aged, infirm, and poor. Daily purges of suspected government officials. Promotion of relatives into inner circles. Party owned national television franchise. Voting only when and how prescribed. Daily dangerous and ill informed speeches, with outright lies, and literally prescribing poisons.

Looks like it will be fifty fifty if the Republic lasts out the year, let alone a significant portion of the population.

John Corbett

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

