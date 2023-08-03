Former President Barack Obama did an interview with CNN and discussed "inequality." He cited the disparity in news media coverage between the sunken sub and a capsized boat with migrants off the coast of Greece. He has no outrage over the disparity of the news media's slanted coverage of Republicans vs. Democrats. Obama went on to say "Our democracy is not going to be healthy with the levels of inequality that we’ve seen generated from globalization, automation, the decline in unions. Obscene inequality." This is a guy who purchased a $11,000,000, 7 bedroom, 6,800 sq. ft. mansion sitting on 17 acres in Martha's Vineyard. He is constructing a multi-million dollar oceanside mansion complex in Hawaii, tearing down the "Robin's Nest' home featured prominently in the Magnum P.I. television series. He is having a Barak Obama Presidential Center built in Chicago costing a whopping $830 million to build and operate. I consider all this as "obscene inequality." I think Obama is the ultimate Democrat hypocrite.