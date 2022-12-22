Letter: Barf

Am I the only one getting just sick of Republicans following the Trump Play Book: Win, and cheer the fair election; Loose, and scream fraud, lie, cheat, steal, pout, invent conspiracy theories completely out of fantasy, no facts necessary? And clog the overworked courts with your BS with us picking up the tab? I was looking at the US Communist Party website (CPUSA); I find their agenda much more American than the current Republican Party. And I was a Republican until January 7, 2021.