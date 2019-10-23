RE: Attorney General William Barr “decries the fact that public agencies--including public schools—are becoming secularized.” He objects to the Constitution’s first amendment which prohibits government from establishing religion. He implies that those individuals of other than his religion or of no religious identity lack morality. He is wrong! Commitment to secular public schools does not require children to leave their prayers and their beliefs at the school door. Free exercise of religion is protected by the Constitution as long as prayers and beliefs are not imposed on other children who are required to attend school. Morals are based on values. Schools, both secular and sectarian, help children by articulating values that every child and adult can support. The Amphitheater School District proudly posts its values: achievement, caring, creativity, curiosity, diligence, diversity, fairness, honesty, kindness, respectfulness, responsibility, and service to the community. Supporting those values may be old fashioned, but they are what helps America to be a great country for all.
Kent Barrabee
Northwest side
