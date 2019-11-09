It is time for Attorney General William Barr to do his duty as chief law enforcement officer of the United States and charge Ambassador Gordon Sundland with lying to Congress--not because he initially testified that he couldn't remember any conversation proving that a Ukranian investigation of the Bidens was a requirement for receiving military assistance in fighting Russia, but because he changed that testimony and stated that there was, in fact, that infamous quid pro quo. The President has repeatedly stated there was no quid pro quo. Either the President is lying or Ambassador Sundland is lying. We KNOW that the President is incapable of lying, being the stable genius that he is. Therefore Sundland must be lying and AG Barr must prosecute.
Donald Klein
Northwest side
