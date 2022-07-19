Letter: Barreling On

nowadays, Congress is composed of a barrel full of monkeys--without the barrel full of laughs. Their recent decisions have left us hanging over a barrel feeling flogged and helpless with little choice. However we do have a choice. With our votes we can prevent a few rotten apples from spoiling the barrel, and we can let them have it with both barrels. Also, it seems that some members of the Supreme Court have been scraped from the bottom of the barrel. We can stop staring down the barrel of a gun by voting for Senators who will take this bull by the horns and strengthen our laws. If voters will vote in large numbers, we can rid ourselves of lies and self-serving politicians (both locally and nationally) who disdain the Constitution and crave tyrannical power. It's as easy as shooting fish in a barrel.