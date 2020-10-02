 Skip to main content
Letter: Barrett: A leader of the religious far-right
Letter: Barrett: A leader of the religious far-right

The religious right favors Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court because they oppose abortion as a means of avoiding responsibility for conception, as a primary means of birth control, and without regard for the far-reaching consequences of the act. They also oppose contraception, as does Barrett.

They wish to force their personal religious beliefs upon every woman with a free mind and control of her own body. If every man were forced to pay for impregnating a woman against her will, tables would be turned.

Two-thousand years ago, all women were chattel, when women could even be imprisoned, even executed, if she had an “eruption” during the act.

Being familiar with different Bibles, I am aware the basic principles of all include The Golden Rule; honor father and mother; speak the truth; better to give than receive; love thy neighbor; keep the peace; take responsibility; be thankful; forgiveness; slow to anger; judge not, lest you judged; help the poor and aged.

Nowhere does any Bible mention abortion.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

