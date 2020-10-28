 Skip to main content
Letter: Barrett, faith and the Constitution
Letter: Barrett, faith and the Constitution

In his Saturday opinion piece, Gil Shapiro expresses his concern about how Judge Amy Coney Barrett's faith might affect her fitness for the Supreme Court. He writes that, among other things, Catholics are told to consider “climate change as unimportant and irrelevant because only God can control the climate.”

I'm not sure where Mr. Shapiro gets this. But it's not the view of THIS Catholic, and it's certainly not the official view of the Vatican or of U.S. bishops.

It is unfortunate, though, that Judge Barrett was allowed to get through her hearings without even saying if she would agree with the plain meaning of the Constitution or federal statute. She refused to say whether voter intimidation is a crime, which it is, or whether a president can delay an election, which he cannot.

This refusal is stunning, given Mr. Trump's recent statements, and is enough to disqualify her from a Supreme Court seat.

Tom Chulski

Green Valley

