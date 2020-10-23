 Skip to main content
Letter: Barrett’s articulated judicial process is deeply troubling
Judge Barrett, in responding to a question from the Senate Judiciary Committee with respect to whether President Trump has the power to delay an election, said she would have to consult colleagues and listen to arguments on both sides. The most troubling aspect of this non-answer, responding about process rather than substance, is the process Barrett says she would employ. First, Barrett fails to consider whether she should recuse herself, given that she has been nominated and would be confirmed after voting in the election has begun, which has given rise already to an appearance of impropriety. More importantly, Barrett does not indicate she would consider the Constitution and the laws of the United States. Rather, she indicates she would decide based upon secondary information from other people who would analyze those primary documents themselves. This demonstrates a failure of ethical fortitude, a lack of intellectual confidence, and an incomplete judicial process that are deeply troubling.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

