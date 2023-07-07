The US needs to begin banning ALL economic and military enemies from owning any land, mineral, and water rights in every city, state, and our nation. No business with less than 75% confirmed American ownership should be allowed to operate. Red China must be shut out as soon as possible. They are now restricting gallium and other rare minerals used in electronics, solar, and EVs. We need to establish our own sources of all national and economic security minerals ASAP. Organizations that oppose mining these critical assets need to be reminded that our national security trumps their green priorities.