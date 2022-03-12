 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: baseball woes
As a young boy growing up in Pittsburgh, I spent many Saturdays at a shrine called Forbes Field watching the great Roberto Clemente do incredible feats with a baseball. I was the kid in the Norman Rockwell painting who slept with his cap and a glove beside his bed. That's why it's so sad to read the headlines about the baseball lockout. I'm sure the issues are about more than money but it's hard to have any sympathy for millionaire players fighting with billionaire owners. Fortunately we have both the Wildcat softball and baseball teams to tide us over until there's a settlement. I urge all baseball or softball fans to go out to Hillenbrand or Hi Corbett to see players who take the field simply because they love the game.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

