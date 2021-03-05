Letter: Basement Joe Biden

Certain that this letter will not go to press, but wanted to share real information. To date, 46+ days of his Presidency, Joe Biden has not held a PRESS CONFERENCE! This is a record for any prior President. Joe Biden does not take or answer any questions from the News Media unless they are scribed. Can we all agree that this is the FIRST PRESIDENT who is totally controlled by his Democratic Party or shall we describe him as the PUPPET OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY? Oh, and here in Tucson in six weeks gasoline has gone from $1.839 to $2.999. Hold on to your pocketbook; This is just the beginning. Thanks for listening.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.