Letter: Basic Economics

It's wrong to blame Biden and Democrats for inflationary issues when, in fact, they've virtually nothing to do with it. Years ago, with education cuts, we stopped teaching economics in our schools. This has led to a glut of people who don't understand some basics. The #1 law in economics, ruling over all else, is supply and demand. When supply goes down, and demand remains the same (or rises), prices go up. With any disruption of supply: Putin's war, truck/train transportation issues, farming drought, lack of workers for harvest, consumer supply becomes limited, thus prices go up. This also illustrates why we must have a constant flow of immigrants to fill our vacant jobs. Our economy is great under Biden. We've virtually full employment, wages have risen and, our biggest issue is enough workers to fill available jobs, proving again the need for constant immigration, legal or not. We NEED the bodies for our economy to work and grow. Support immigration in any form. It helps all of us.