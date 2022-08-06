Letter: Basketball play illegally detained

I'll begin by saying I am so sorry that Brittney Griner is being held in a Russian jail. Jail is bad enough but when it is in another country its many times worse. That being said I am shocked that she is pleading for US officials to help her and bring her home. Isn't this the same person who defiantly stated that the National Anthem was outdated and that this country was hopelessly backward? Funny isn't it that your perspectives change when you are troubled and want help. I also question the media's use of her situation as being "illegally detained". Last I heard she was "arrested" for narcotics not detained from a basketball game. Of course the Russian judicial system is different than ours but we really cannot argue against every practice that they have in place. When she inevitably gets out, soon I hope, I trust that her belief in this Nation is improved. We all agree we are flawed but still the best we know of.