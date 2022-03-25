 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Battle For The Ballots
Letter: Battle For The Ballots

The GOP and Republicans are hell bent on changing the ways Americans cast their votes in elections, while making it more difficult for the officials in charge of counting and certifying everyones vote. I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that we have been voting early by mail for decades, now all of sudden it’s wrong and change is needed according to the GOP and Republicans. There has been no proof whatsoever of any wrongdoing in the way votes have been cast or counted. Surely there are more important matters that will help our nation that the GOP and Republicans can investigate and enact changes on. One thing is for certain, no obstacle or voting change will prevent me from voting and I won’t be voting for the party that starts with “R”. Thanks for making my ballot selections easier.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

