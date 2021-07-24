Letter: Be a democracy: create a path to citizenship

Editor,
Like women and people of color, DREAMers have been excluded from our democracy due in part to its archaic relics and practices including the filibuster, the Electoral College and gerrymandering.
Congress is often blamed for not creating a path towards citizenship for DREAMers and DACA recipients. But too many fail to acknowledge that, in 2010, a majority of the House and the Senate voted in favor of a path towards citizenship for DREAMers, but the filibuster rule resulted in the bill not passing.
We are just 21 years into the 21 century and both the 2000 and 2016 election resulted in the Electoral College voting for a president over the will of the majority of voters. In recent years the Senate's filibuster rule has squashed numerous bills that would have greatly improved the lives of most men, women and children. Our pursuit of a more perfect union surely means becoming more inclusive and more democratic.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
