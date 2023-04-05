After the game Coach Dawn Staley fired shots at the Iowa coach for suggesting that playing South Carolina was like a bar fight. She later suggested that they shouldn't judge us by the color of our skin. For an opposing coach to suggest that we are "going to have a bar fight" or "we are going to war" is typical hyperbole to inspire her own team and shouldn't be taken literally. I never saw or heard anywhere that the Iowa coach suggested that they were "monkeys" or demeaned the South Carolina players for the color of their skin. Coach Staley was the picture of graciousness when they were winning but one loss and she displayed a real lack of class.