Letter: Be A True American

Here’s a novel thought on how to bring our divided nation together. If you a registered voter and you belong to either of our 2 major political parties (Republicans or Democrats), resign immediately and re register as an Independent. You will not loose your right to vote in an Arizona Primary election (except for the Presidential Primary which is a shame and should be open to Independents too). Just think about upset the leaders of both Parties will be as they see their membership rolls shrink. Maybe that’s what it will take to heal our nation, and to show all who want to see that our loyalty is to our Constitution, our Flag, and the Statue of Liberty instead of a jack-ass and an elephant.
Bob Feinman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
