 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Be A True American
View Comments

Letter: Be A True American

Here’s a novel thought on how to bring our divided nation together. If you a registered voter and you belong to either of our 2 major political parties (Republicans or Democrats), resign immediately and re register as an Independent. You will not loose your right to vote in an Arizona Primary election (except for the Presidential Primary which is a shame and should be open to Independents too). Just think about upset the leaders of both Parties will be as they see their membership rolls shrink. Maybe that’s what it will take to heal our nation, and to show all who want to see that our loyalty is to our Constitution, our Flag, and the Statue of Liberty instead of a jack-ass and an elephant.

Bob Feinman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News