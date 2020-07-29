Letter: Be Afraid
View Comments

Letter: Be Afraid

I risk catching COVID-19 whenever I go to the grocery store. I can't visit my grandchild for fear of infecting her and her family. Trump's solution is to blame China and play golf with Brett Favre. Trump's political ads warn me to be very afraid because I won't be safe in Biden's America. Who does this fool think he is kidding?

Leonard Heubeger

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News