Letter: Be Afraid

I risk catching COVID-19 whenever I go to the grocery store. I can't visit my grandchild for fear of infecting her and her family. Trump's solution is to blame China and play golf with Brett Favre. Trump's political ads warn me to be very afraid because I won't be safe in Biden's America. Who does this fool think he is kidding?
Leonard Heubeger
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
