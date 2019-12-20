Letter: Be Best

Donald Trump, a supposed adult and leader of the free world, uses his stature in life to bully Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl with Asperger’s Syndrome, because he’s jealous that she was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Meanwhile, Melania Trump stays conspicuously silent, despite her signature “Be Best” anti-cyberbullying campaign. And the country wonders why? Why does Melania stay silent with such an obvious case of cyber-bullying staring her in the face? The answer is probably very simple: Melania doesn’t want to get primaried and lose her office.
James Nesci
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.