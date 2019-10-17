Everyday when we pick up the Star or watch the news it’s always something shocking about the Trump Presidency. What everyone seems to be missing is that We The People made it all happen. Some bought into the Art of the Deal. Not realizing that when you make a deal it’s to your benefit not the other party. When Evangelicals claim removing Trump will cause a Civil War, when a televangelist claimed the President is in danger of losing his mandate of heaven over the Kurdish issue and when the President claims he is the chosen one, and readers who write into the Star and claim we have God to thank for Trump, or vote for Trump to protect our freedoms, or God still loves America she gave us President Trump. With these types of sayings, is it any wonder some Americans believe not in “We The People” but Me The President". Pogo was right “We have met the enemy and he is us”.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
