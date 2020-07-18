Letter: Be careful what you wish for

The president's reluctance/refusal to wear a mask in public has almost certainly influenced a solid percentage of his supporters to resist the common sense and common-good temptation to wear one. This seems likely to contribute to a significant extension of the virus's reign of terror, fear and loathing in our country. My understanding is that widespread mask compliance is regarded by most of the public health community as one of the most potent social strategies to manage the virus while allowing some measure of active commerce. Ironic that the worse the US infection becomes, perhaps again and again, the less likely the president's message of imminent and glorious economic recovery is to be believed by the rational voting public. I suspect the president will regret his vain and exceptional dismissal of a face covering all his own when the votes are counted in November.
Mark Prichard
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!