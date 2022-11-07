Letter: Be careful what you wish for

I have heard the words of the MAGA supporters, Trumpers and others call for a "Revolution" like what happened in 1776. They think they will be "heroes". Obviously, these people don't know history.

Presently we are seeing a revolution in Russia. Putin supporters are now dying by falls off balconies, strange heart attacks, etc. As there is concern of Putin' health. It would not be surprising if Putin had a rare "death' by an exotic disease by the end of the year.

The Russian Revolution led to mass starvation and death. One of its founders, Leon Trotsky, was assassinated with an ax in Mexico City in 1940, 23 years after the revolution began.

The French Revolution is the closest example. That revolution started in 1789. By June 1794 over 16,000 supposed "counter-revolutionists" were murdered. Napoleon Bonaparte took power in a coup in 1799.

Revolutions last a long time and eat their supporters so no new power confronts the dominate order. They unleash uncontrollable "freedoms" that lead to authoritarianism.

Matt Somers

Midtown